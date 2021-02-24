Scott County voters asked to approve schools measures. Here's what's on the ballot

The Davenport public school district has decided to take up the matter next year.

The Iowa Legislature voted to in 2019 to continue the 1-cent sales tax until 2051. It had been set to expire at the end of 2029. As a result, school districts need to extend the revenue purpose statements to align with the legislative changes.

Extending the statements will allow districts to borrow against future revenues past 2029 to pay for projects such as secure entrances to school buildings, building new schools and purchasing laptops and tablets for student use as well as new buses, said Brietta Collier, finance director for Bettendorf Community School District.

In Bettendorf, the statewide sales tax revenue amounts to roughly $4 million per year. The North Scott School District gets about $3 million annually, and the Pleasant Valley School District receives about $5 million per year.

In the Pleasant Valley district, sales tax money was spent on the new $18 million Forest Grove Elementary School. In Bettendorf, the money helped build Grant Wood, Mark Twain and Neil Armstrong elementary schools. At North Scott, sales tax funding has paid for additions and remodels at a number of facilities.