Scott, Muscatine county state senators elected to leadership roles

Two state senators from Scott and Muscatine counties were recently elected to leadership roles in the Republican-controlled Iowa State Senate.

Senate Republicans late last week elected Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire and Sen. Mark Lofgren, R-Muscatine, as assistant majority leaders on Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I am proud to be elected to this position by my colleagues in the Iowa Senate," Cournoyer said in a press release. "As we look towards the next legislative session and start our work for the state of Iowa, I am excited to serve in this capacity and be a strong voice of the people of Eastern Iowa at the State Capitol in Des Moines."

Lofgren said he looks "forward to helping to lead our work together in the Iowa Senate to bring about great opportunities for the people of Iowa for many years to come."

Cournoyer, a small business owner and a former school board member and reserve Scott County deputy, was first elected in 2018 to to represent Senate District 49, which consists of Clinton County and part of Scott County.

Lofgren, a realtor, was elected to Senate District 46 in 2016 after serving two terms in the Iowa House. He won re-election in last week's general election, defeating Democrat Chris Brase for the senate seat, which represents Muscatine County and part of Scott County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0