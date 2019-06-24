Family and friends, of a 35-year-old man from the Rockford area who fell into the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam on Saturday, gather along the river front on Sunday, near Hampton. After another half-day of searching the man has still not been found. Through Sunday afternoon, Illinois and Iowa search and rescue teams have tried to find the man, believed to have fallen into the swiftly-moving river near Lock and Dam 14, on the Hampton, Ill., side of the dam. Authorities said they were called to the scene at 4:24 p.m. on Saturday on the reporter that a man near the Illinois side of the dam had fallen into the river.
Family and friends wait for word from search and rescue teams as they continue to look for a 35 year-old man who fell into the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 14 on the Illinois side of the dam, Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Rescue boats from numerous agencies search the Mississippi River near Lock and Dam 14 Sunday, near Hampton. After another half-day of searching, the 35-year-old man from the Rockford area who reportedly fell into the Mississippi River has still not been found. Through Sunday afternoon, Illinois and Iowa search and rescue teams have tried to find the man, believed to have fallen into the swiftly-moving river near Lock and Dam 14, on the Hampton, Ill., side of the dam. Authorities said they were called to the scene at 4:24 p.m. on Saturday on the reporter that a man near the Illinois side of the dam had fallen into the river.
Rescue boats from numerous agencies search the Mississippi River near Lock and Dam 14 Sunday, near Hampton. After another half-day of searching, the 35-year-old man from the Rockford area who reportedly fell into the Mississippi River has still not been found. Through Sunday afternoon, Illinois and Iowa search and rescue teams have tried to find the man, believed to have fallen into the swiftly-moving river near Lock and Dam 14, on the Hampton, Ill., side of the dam. Authorities said they were called to the scene at 4:24 p.m. on Saturday on the reporter that a man near the Illinois side of the dam had fallen into the river.
Dave Johnson, Fire Chief Hampton Fire Rescue and Sgt. Tony Petreikis, Illinois Conservation Police give a update on the search for man who fell into the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 14 on the Illinois side of the dam, Sunday, June 23, 2019.
A rescue boat with divers on board searches Sunday for a 35-year-old Rockford-area man who fell into the Mississippi River on Saturday at Lock and Dam 14 on the Hampton side of the dam.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Family and friends, of a 35-year-old man from the Rockford area who fell into the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam on Saturday, gather along the river front on Sunday, near Hampton. After another half-day of searching the man has still not been found. Through Sunday afternoon, Illinois and Iowa search and rescue teams have tried to find the man, believed to have fallen into the swiftly-moving river near Lock and Dam 14, on the Hampton, Ill., side of the dam. Authorities said they were called to the scene at 4:24 p.m. on Saturday on the reporter that a man near the Illinois side of the dam had fallen into the river.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Family and friends wait for word from search and rescue teams as they continue to look for a 35 year-old man who fell into the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 14 on the Illinois side of the dam, Sunday, June 23, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rescue boats from numerous agencies search the Mississippi River near Lock and Dam 14 Sunday, near Hampton. After another half-day of searching, the 35-year-old man from the Rockford area who reportedly fell into the Mississippi River has still not been found. Through Sunday afternoon, Illinois and Iowa search and rescue teams have tried to find the man, believed to have fallen into the swiftly-moving river near Lock and Dam 14, on the Hampton, Ill., side of the dam. Authorities said they were called to the scene at 4:24 p.m. on Saturday on the reporter that a man near the Illinois side of the dam had fallen into the river.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rescue boats from numerous agencies search the Mississippi River near Lock and Dam 14 Sunday, near Hampton. After another half-day of searching, the 35-year-old man from the Rockford area who reportedly fell into the Mississippi River has still not been found. Through Sunday afternoon, Illinois and Iowa search and rescue teams have tried to find the man, believed to have fallen into the swiftly-moving river near Lock and Dam 14, on the Hampton, Ill., side of the dam. Authorities said they were called to the scene at 4:24 p.m. on Saturday on the reporter that a man near the Illinois side of the dam had fallen into the river.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Dave Johnson, Fire Chief Hampton Fire Rescue and Sgt. Tony Petreikis, Illinois Conservation Police give a update on the search for man who fell into the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 14 on the Illinois side of the dam, Sunday, June 23, 2019.
HAMPTON — Two days into the multi-agency search for a man who fell into the Mississippi River, teams of searchers are still on the water.
Dave Johnson, Hampton fire and rescue chief, said crews would be on the water all week. The operation likely will continue until Friday night, he said, although inclement weather might temporarily force crews off the river.
The victim, a 35-year-old man from the Rockford area, has not been found. Search efforts that began Saturday as a “rescue” have since transitioned to a “recovery.”
The man, whose name has not been released, is thought to have fallen into the swiftly moving river on Saturday afternoon near Lock and Dam 14, on the Hampton side of the dam.
According to eyewitnesses, the man was standing on the rocks along the river bank when he fell in and was quickly swept up into the water. A bystander immediately jumped in after him but was unable to find him.
Johnson emphasized that although the river has dropped below flood stage, conditions remain dangerous.
“The current, even though the water is dropping, it’s still higher than it usually is,” he said. “The water is still moving extremely fast.”
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.