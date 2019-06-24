{{featured_button_text}}

HAMPTON — Two days into the multi-agency search for a man who fell into the Mississippi River, teams of searchers are still on the water.

Dave Johnson, Hampton fire and rescue chief, said crews would be on the water all week. The operation likely will continue until Friday night, he said, although inclement weather might temporarily force crews off the river.

The victim, a 35-year-old man from the Rockford area, has not been found. Search efforts that began Saturday as a “rescue” have since transitioned to a “recovery.”

The man, whose name has not been released, is thought to have fallen into the swiftly moving river on Saturday afternoon near Lock and Dam 14, on the Hampton side of the dam.

According to eyewitnesses, the man was standing on the rocks along the river bank when he fell in and was quickly swept up into the water. A bystander immediately jumped in after him but was unable to find him.

Johnson emphasized that although the river has dropped below flood stage, conditions remain dangerous.

“The current, even though the water is dropping, it’s still higher than it usually is,” he said. “The water is still moving extremely fast.”

The spot at which the man fell in has one of the “most extreme” currents in the area, Johnson added.

“With the location of where he went in out there, next to the rollers, that’s the worst-of-the-worst spot,” Johnson said.

The search has been a collaborative effort between several agencies, including Hampton, Bettendorf, East Moline, Cordova, Port Byron, the Illinois and Iowa departments of natural resources and others.

Relatives of the victim have been present on the scene but did not provide information.

“They’re just looking for closure, as we all are,” Johnson said.

