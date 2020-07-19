Search for missing girl continues Sunday in Clinton County

Return to homepage ×
Scott County Sheriff Deputy Anthony Johnson searches with other law enforcement for Breasia Terrell near Low Moor, Iowa.
Scott County Sheriff Deputy Anthony Johnson searches with other law enforcement for Breasia Terrell the missing girl from Davenport, July 17, 2020. Volunteers have been searching for missing Breasia Terrell, for two days in Low Moor. Breasia has been missing since July 10, 2020.
Christy Stansbury of Davenport searches along U.S. 30 in Low Moor, Iowa for Breasia Terrell the missing girl from Davenport, July 17, 2020. Volunteers have been searching for missing Breasia Terrell, for two days in Low Moor. Breasia has been missing since July 10, 2020.
Garland Grant of Davenport searches along U.S. 30 in Low Moor, Iowa for Breasia Terrell the missing girl from Davenport, July 17, 2020. Volunteers have been searching for missing Breasia Terrell, for two days in Low Moor. Breasia has been missing since July 10, 2020.
Scott County Sheriff Reserve deputy Janet Dolan searches with other law enforcement for Breasia Terrell.
The search for a missing Davenport girl continued Sunday in part of Clinton County.
Breasia Terrell, 10, went missing sometime between late July 9 and noon July 10. She was visiting convicted sex offender Henry Earl Dinkins, 57, her brother's father, and was last seen in the 2700 block of 53rd Street, according to family and the police.
The Clinton and Scott County Emergency Management Agencies worked together Sunday, along with law enforcement agencies, to coordinate the search. Once again, as they did Saturday, volunteers registered at the Low Moor Community Center, 211 3rd Ave.
“Things are going well,” Chance Kness, coordinator, Clinton County Emergency Management, said Sunday afternoon. “We have a great outpouring of support from the community. You feel the love here.”
The emergency-management agencies work well together, he said. “Our Scott County partners are great.” Davenport Police Department is the lead agency.