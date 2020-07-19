You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Search for missing girl continues Sunday in Clinton County
0 comments
topical alert top story

Search for missing girl continues Sunday in Clinton County

{{featured_button_text}}

The search for a missing Davenport girl continued Sunday in part of Clinton County.

Breasia Terrell, 10, went missing sometime between late July 9 and noon July 10. She was visiting convicted sex offender Henry Earl Dinkins, 57, her brother's father, and was last seen in the 2700 block of 53rd Street, according to family and the police.

Sunday search

The Clinton and Scott County Emergency Management Agencies worked together Sunday, along with law enforcement agencies, to coordinate the search. Once again, as they did Saturday, volunteers registered at the Low Moor Community Center, 211 3rd Ave.

“Things are going well,” Chance Kness, coordinator, Clinton County Emergency Management, said Sunday afternoon. “We have a great outpouring of support from the community. You feel the love here.”

The emergency-management agencies work well together, he said. “Our Scott County partners are great.” Davenport Police Department is the lead agency.

Henry Earl Dinkins is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond for a sex-offender violation, a class D felony, of failure to register the address where he was living.

Police have searched Dinkins' apartment at 2744 E. 53rd St., according to court records.

Police say Dinkins is a “person of interest,” but he has not been charged in her disappearance.

Information or updates can be found on the Davenport Police Department's Facebook page.

Police and volunteers also have searched other public locations including Credit Island and Fejervary Park, Davenport.

+10 
Breasia Terrell

Breasia Terrell
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News