Search for missing girl continues Sunday in Clinton County

The search for a missing Davenport girl continued Sunday in part of Clinton County.

Breasia Terrell, 10, went missing sometime between late July 9 and noon July 10. She was visiting convicted sex offender Henry Earl Dinkins, 57, her brother's father, and was last seen in the 2700 block of 53rd Street, according to family and the police.

Sunday search

The Clinton and Scott County Emergency Management Agencies worked together Sunday, along with law enforcement agencies, to coordinate the search. Once again, as they did Saturday, volunteers registered at the Low Moor Community Center, 211 3rd Ave.

“Things are going well,” Chance Kness, coordinator, Clinton County Emergency Management, said Sunday afternoon. “We have a great outpouring of support from the community. You feel the love here.”