Searching for Breasia: Sex offender's apartment searched in hunt for missing Davenport girl

Lankford said she heard a tip that Dinkins had mentioned "Mother Goose" to a neighbor, so the group, with fliers about the little girl to distribute, went to Fejervary, known for its 20-foot Mother Goose structure at the Fejervary Learning Center.

"We're hoping for a miracle," said Mhisho Lynch, of Davenport, the tracking dogs' handler.

The search turned up nothing. Later Saturday, the group reconvened at Credit Island to search again, and also gathered on the 700 block of Schmidt Road, where police were on hand.

Breasia's grandmother Donita Gardner, of Davenport said when her grandson went to stay overnight with Dinkins, his father, Breasia went with him.

Breasia was missing in the morning, Gardner said.

Dinkins, the sex offender in custody, has a long criminal record, including convictions for selling crack cocaine, sexually abusing a young girl and failing to register as a sex offender. He was booked into the jail a little after 9 p.m. Friday and made a first appearance in court Saturday morning. He is scheduled to appear again in Scott County Court Tuesday and again July 21 for a preliminary hearing.

On Friday, he failed to comply with sex-offender registry requirements, official documents say.