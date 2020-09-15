Second boat owner named in LeClaire boat crash that killed two people

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One month after a boat crash on the Mississippi River at LeClaire that killed two people, the Iowa DNR still is investigating what happened.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources has disclosed the name of the owner of the 35-foot Triton that collided with the 19-foot Bayliner on Aug. 16. The smaller boat was occupied by Quad-City physician Anita Pinc, who died at the scene, and her fiance, Craig Verbeke, who died three days later as a result of the injuries he suffered.

The owner of the Triton is James Thiel, of Pleasant Valley. He is the owner and general manager of Thiel Truck Sales in Pleasant Valley.

The Quad-City Times and Dispatch filed Open Records requests, as provided for by Iowa law, seeking police and DNR reports from the crash. The request was denied, based on an exemption in the law that permits authorities to withhold certain information while an investigation is underway.

Information related to the ownership of the involved vessels is not exempt.

An immediate family member of Verbeke's said the DNR has not provided the family with any information about the crash in recent weeks.

An eyewitness said the boat owned by Thiel appeared to be racing another boat when it struck the smaller boat. The DNR declined to confirm whether a third boat was involved.

