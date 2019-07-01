As the Fourth of July approaches, fireworks stores say their sales are starting to flare up after a slow start.
"Early season's a bit slower than the last year, I think people are getting used to knowing where to get their fireworks," said Justin Bartlett, Crossroads Fireworks managing partner, on Monday from his office in the Bettendorf-located fireworks superstore. "But we're starting to see that turn busier now. So I'm expecting a big rush to the finish."
Bartlett expects July 3 and 4 to be busier, and Crossroads will have expanded hours those days. Normally open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., it will be open from 9 a.m.-midnight on those days, he said.
Iowa allows the sale of home-use fireworks from June 1 to July 8 for the Independence Day season, but they are only to be shot off July 3 and July 4 from 2-11 p.m. Cities can impose fines on those using them outside that window.
Selling fireworks is fun, Bartlett said. "It's a little like working in a toy store for adults, because they're just all excited to come in and buy stuff and see what we've got, so we have a lot of people say it's like they're like a kid in a candy store or going into a toy store."
Uncle Norm's Fireworks co-owner Kyle Norris attributes lower sales to the bad weather.
"Picking up now that we're less than a week out," he said, of the fireworks tent at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport. "It started off a little slow with the weather being rainy and cool, but now that it starts to feel like summer people are ready to come out and buy fireworks," he said, saying they try to teach people as opposed to just selling the fireworks.
Restrictions on use have not stopped people from using them, police said. Davenport Police Department have received over 50 complaint calls as of June 25, and the Muscatine Police Department has received 43 calls. Bettendorf police did not return a call for comment.
The best way to avoid fireworks injuries? Don't use them
Bettendorf Fire Chief Steve Knorrek says the best way to avoid fireworks injuries is to leave them to the professionals.
"The best way to stay safe from fireworks is to not use them. Instead, attend a public fireworks display put on by professionals," Knorrek said in an email. "Fireworks are dangerous to people and pets. Using them puts your property at risk."
The National Safety Council suggests children not be allowed to handle fireworks, and older children should only use them with adult supervision. Anyone using them, or nearby, should wear protective eye wear, and stay away from other people and flammable materials. Both spent and unused fireworks should be soaked in water for a few hours before discarding, and a full bucket of water should be kept on hand in case of fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire.
Even sparklers can be dangerous, the NSC said in a news release. "Sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees – hot enough to melt some metals. (In comparison, wood ignites at 356 F and burns at 575 F.) Sparklers can quickly ignite clothing, and children have received severe burns from dropping sparklers on their feet."
National Fire Prevention Association found sparklers account for over 25 percent of emergency room visits for fireworks injuries. "For children under 5 years of age, sparklers accounted for nearly half of the total estimated injuries."
Genesis Health Systems said no fireworks injuries have been reported yet this season.
Be mindful of veterans
While the Fourth of July can be great fun, loud fireworks displays can be difficult for military veterans.
UnityPoint Health's Robert Young Center for Mental Health Services said people should be mindful of others who may suffer from PTSD, and suggest notifying neighbors if you plan to use fireworks and to purchase models that make less noise.
“A lot of people can experience PTSD at some point in their life so it’s good to be aware and try to have that discussion with others,” Robert Young Medical Center Outpatient Terry Stambaugh said in a release. “It’s important to keep in mind that many individuals who have been through trauma do experience triggers and it could be your next-door neighbor who is affected."
Tips for pets
The Fourth of July can be a tough time for pets, too, who may get anxious from the sound of fireworks, and face burn risks like humans.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals suggests never using fireworks around pets.
"While exposure to lit fireworks can potentially result in severe burns and/or trauma to the face and paws of curious pets, even unused fireworks can pose a danger," the ASPCA said in a news release. "Many types contain potentially toxic substances, including potassium nitrate, arsenic and other heavy metals."
Pets can become frightened or disoriented by the sound of loud fireworks displays. "Keep them safe from the noise in a quiet, sheltered and escape-proof area at home," they said.
