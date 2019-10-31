Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Thursday, Oct. 31.
ILLINOIS
- Aledo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Aledo (United Lutheran Church trunk-or-treat): 5-7 p.m.
- Alpha: 6-8 p.m.
- Andalusia: 5-7 p.m.
- Andover: Fire station party 5-7 p.m.
- Annawan: 5-7 p.m.
- Annawan (Howes Park kids' party, egg hunt): 4:30 p.m.
- Atkinson: 5-7 p.m.
- Cambridge: 5:30-8 p.m.
- Carbon Cliff: 5-7 p.m.
- Coal Valley: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Colona: 5:30-8 p.m.
- Cordova: Nov. 2, 4-7 p.m.
- East Moline: 5-8 p.m.
- East Moline (Hope Creek Care Center trick-or-treat, haunted house): 5-8 p.m.
- Erie: 5-7 p.m.
- Fulton: 5-8 p.m.
- Galesburg: 5-8 p.m.
- Galva (Black Hawk College East Campus Trick-or-Treat Trail): 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30.
- Geneseo: 4–7 p.m.
- Hampton: 5-8 p.m.
- Hillsdale: Nov. 2, 4-7 p.m.
- Kewanee: 5-7 p.m.
- Moline: 5-8 p.m.
- Monmouth: 5-8 p.m.
- New Boston: 6-8 p.m.; wiener roast 5-6 p.m., Fish Fry Park.
- Orion: 5-7 p.m. Methodist Activity Center hot dogs 3:30 p.m.; parade 4 p.m.
- Port Byron: Nov. 2, 4-7 p.m.
- Princeton: 5-8 p.m.
- Rapids City: Nov. 1, 4-7 p.m.
- Rock Falls: 4:30-7 p.m.
- Rock Island: 5-8 p.m.
- Seaton: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Sherrard: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Sherrard Fire Station Trunk or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Silvis: 5-8 p.m.; Wienie roast (CANCELED) at Schadt Park.
- Sterling: 4:30-7 p.m.
- Viola: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
IOWA
- Bettendorf: 5-7:30 p.m.
- Bettendorf City Hall (for costumed children ages 5 and younger): 9:30-11 a.m.
- Blue Grass: 5-7 p.m.
- Buffalo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Clinton: 6-8 p.m.
- Davenport: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- DeWitt: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Donahue: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Durant: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Eldridge: 6-8 p.m.
- LeClaire: 6-8 p.m.
- Long Grove: 6-8 p.m.
- Maquoketa: 5-7 p.m.
- Park View: 6-8 p.m.
- Princeton: 5-7 p.m.
- Muscatine: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Walcott: 6-8 p.m.
- Welton: 5-6:30 p.m.
- West Liberty: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 30
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.