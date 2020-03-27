Severe weather with damaging winds forecast for Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Then the period of 1-8 p.m., with the dry line moving through, will have the greatest chance of thunderstorms and severe weather.

With the warm front, McClure said, “there is the possibility that something could get rooted near the ground and you could have an isolated tornado.”

These storms will not be a solid line, McClure said. They will be scattered. On the positive side, while thunderstorms can bring a lot of rain to a specific area, the storms will move so fast that the chance of flash flooding is low. Most areas that do get rain will get under an inch.

“Our rain projections have been trending down,” McClure said. “At first it was 1 to 2 inches, and now it’s down to a half-inch to just under half an inch for most places.”

Once the storms pass, the wind will hang around through Sunday, with 20-30 mph sustained winds in the morning dropping to 15-20 after noon. Gusts will be 35-40.

McClure said Monday would be the day to take in nature with sunny skies and a high in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The North Central River Forecast Center, however, is still using the larger rain predictions from earlier in the week for local river forecasts.