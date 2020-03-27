Severe weather with damaging winds forecast for Saturday

It is spring in the Quad-Cities, and with spring comes thunderstorms and severe weather.
The National Weather Service, Davenport, is forecasting a series of fast-moving storms that will begin about 1 p.m. as a dry line out of Colorado will sweep in behind a low-pressure area that for a time Saturday will cause the mercury to rise to about 70 degrees.
“We do have a very warm, moist unstable air mass which is along the Interstate 70 corridor in Missouri,” meteorologist Mike McClure said Friday night. The warm low pressure system is expected to move northward to the Quad-City region earlier Saturday bringing with it low clouds, drizzle, the possibility of some thunderstorms, hail, and fog.
The dry line, which will bring cooler temperatures and dryer air to the region, will sweep in behind that low-pressure system, about 1 p.m. McClure said.
The movement of that dry line through the region will trigger some fast-moving storms, some of which could be severe, with damaging winds, large hail, lightning and the possibility of isolated tornadoes, he said.
With a strong jet stream and many levels from 10,000 feet up, some of that wind energy will be near the ground with sustained winds of 25-40 mph and gusts as high as 50 mph.
There will be storms early Saturday as the warm front moves through and then a quieter period from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., McClure said.
Then the period of 1-8 p.m., with the dry line moving through, will have the greatest chance of thunderstorms and severe weather.
With the warm front, McClure said, “there is the possibility that something could get rooted near the ground and you could have an isolated tornado.”
These storms will not be a solid line, McClure said. They will be scattered. On the positive side, while thunderstorms can bring a lot of rain to a specific area, the storms will move so fast that the chance of flash flooding is low. Most areas that do get rain will get under an inch.
“Our rain projections have been trending down,” McClure said. “At first it was 1 to 2 inches, and now it’s down to a half-inch to just under half an inch for most places.”
Once the storms pass, the wind will hang around through Sunday, with 20-30 mph sustained winds in the morning dropping to 15-20 after noon. Gusts will be 35-40.
McClure said Monday would be the day to take in nature with sunny skies and a high in the upper 50s to low 60s.
The North Central River Forecast Center, however, is still using the larger rain predictions from earlier in the week for local river forecasts.
Should the higher rain predictions come true, the center is forecasting the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15 in Rock Island to rise to 16.7 feet by Friday. The Rock River at Moline would rise to 12.9 feet by early Wednesday.
“It all depends on where it rains and how much it rains,” McClure said. “It’s very tough to predict. If we get the lower amounts of rainfall, we’re predicting then those river forecast levels will come down.”
