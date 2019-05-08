When city officials talk about "raw sewage" going into the Mississippi River during times of flooding, the liquid they are talking about is not as concentrated as what one might see in an unflushed toilet.
"It is extremely diluted," Decker Ploehn, Bettendorf city administrator, said. "It is 98 to 99 percent water. Is it murky, is it mucky? Yes. But it is almost all liquid."
That is because what goes into a sanitary sewer line is a combination of, yes, toilets, but also storm water (rainfall that gets into the sanitary system through cracks), water from people’s sump pumps, and all “gray” water from showers, bathtubs and kitchen sinks. It travels at a high velocity and solids get broken up.
The issue of sewer water going directly into the Mississippi River arises during times of flooding or even heavy rains because the sanitary sewer lines that flow from Riverdale, Panorama Park, Bettendorf and Davenport down to the water pollution control plant on Davenport's South Concord Street get so inundated with storm water that the total amount charging through the system becomes too much for the plant to handle.
The four communities work together under an intergovernmental agreement to operate the system.
To protect the Davenport plant, operators ratchet down the gate that allows water in. This creates pressure upstream. To relieve this pressure — thus protecting the plant and preventing backups into people's homes and businesses — Bettendorf pumps some of its sanitary sewer water into its storm sewer system.
On April 29, Bettendorf activated 14 pumps to operate 24/7, removing about 24 million gallons of sewer water per day and putting it, for the most part, into the city's storm sewer system, Ploehn explained.
Davenport can't pump because the lines it would pump are all under flood water.
The sewer water in Bettendorf's storm sewer lines collects at a pump station at 21st and State streets, then enters a large culvert that flows about 20 feet underground along the river and empties out below Lock & Dam 15, Ploehn said.
A small amount goes directly into the Mississippi and Duck Creek, he added.
As of Wednesday, eight pumps were still operating in Bettendorf, he said. Some pumps float in manholes that automatically shut off when water level drops.
How long they will need to keep operating depends on river levels; Ploehn said he couldn't make a prediction.
During times of sewer water overflow, the cities must notify the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The intergovernmental body that operates the sewer system is under a DNR consent order to keep making improvements in its system, and it is doing so, Ploehn said.
"We haven't had any back ups (into homes). That tells me what we're doing is the right thing."
As an example, during the 1993 flood, sewer and water service was cut off from the Quad-City Times and porta-potties were brought in. This year, there has been no disruption of service.
Also during 1993, Bettendorf was pumping for far longer than what would appear to be the need this year, Ploehn said.
Meanwhile, the Davenport water pollution control plant is still operating, still processing sewer water. On a normal day it processes 22 million gallons; at high times like now, it processes 76 million gallons a day, Ploehn said.
