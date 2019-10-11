MUSCATINE – Muscatine County Sheriff C.J. Ryan has announced that he does not plan to seek re-election when his term ends in December 2020 and will retire from the sheriff’s department after close to 35 years of service.
Ryan made the announcement on the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page. He commented that he had made the decision in the spring not to seek the sheriff’s office again, but decided now is the time to make the announcement as other candidates are beginning to announce their election bids.
“Muscatine County has been a wonderful place to live and work,” he wrote. “The support of the people here is truly exceptional. I extend my gratitude to the public and to the loyal and faithful employees. Thanks to my wife and family who have traveled this journey with me."
He said the hard work by the staff is allowing him to leave the office in the best shape its ever been in. He said he is exploring new opportunities and would do his best to enjoy life.
Ryan could not be reached for comment Friday.
Ryan was named sheriff by the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors in the spring of 2015, following the retirement of then Sheriff Dave White. He won an election to sheriff in November 2016.
Ryan was hired as a Muscatine County Deputy in 1986 and was promoted up through the ranks to the Civil Service rank of Captain. He has commanded both the Criminal Investigation Division as well as the Muscatine County Drug Task Force and was Chief Deputy of the office for six years before being appointed sheriff. A graduate of Mount Mercy College, Ryan has also attended Criminal Justice Administration (three years), the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, and has taken professional ongoing instruction during the course of his career.
Recently Teamsters Local 238 voted no confidence in Ryan. One of the reasons given was allegedly Ryan removed a request for traffic support in conjunction with the funeral procession of a military veteran.
