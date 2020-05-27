Shinedown's Mississippi Valley Fair show rescheduled to 2021; fair to go on as planned for now

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

While the rock band Shinedown’s Aug. 6 show at the Mississippi Valley Fair has been rescheduled to 2021, the rest of the fair is expected to go on as planned Aug. 4-9.

As of now, “we are moving forward to have the fair,” said Mississippi Valley Fair General Manager Shawn Loter, adding that he is working to schedule another band to play in Shinedown’s place. The band and fair officials announced Shinedown’s plans to reschedule its 2020 “Deep Dive Tour” dates, which included the show in Davenport.

Other bands and artists in this year’s fair lineup — including Locash, Keith Urban, Old Dominion, Pitbull and Craig Morgan — are expected to perform as scheduled.

“We’re just waiting to see what the game plan is,” Loter said, adding that should any of the other bands cancel, they, too, will be rescheduled for the 2021 fair.

Should the fair be permitted to operate at capacity, Loter said officials still will take precautions. There will be more hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations, and disinfectant spray will treat tables, seating and other surfaces.

“If (people) don’t feel safe, you just got to stay home,” he said. And if folks are sick, ”hopefully people are smart about it” and stay home, too.