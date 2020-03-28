Silvis families grateful for fire engine birthday wishes

The Silvis Fire Department is using one of its fire engines for quick birthday visits to children who aren't getting their usual birthday celebration because of pandemic restrictions on gatherings and social interaction.

Here are some of the things families had to say about the experience.

Scott Moore, whose daughter, Janete, just turned 11.

Janete was pretty bummed when she learned she couldn't have a party or go out to celebrate her birthday, Moore said. The visit with the firefighters, who stay in the truck to respect the safety guidelines, helped make up for it.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"She actually said it was one of the best birthday's she's had," he said.

Cherie Saldana, mother of Ryan, who turned 3.

Ryan wanted a monster-truck themed birthday party, and was also disappointed he wouldn't get to celebrate with family and friends, Saldana said. The family was touched by the fire department's effort, and Ryan was excited for the visit.

"He woke up this morning at 3 a.m. to ask when the fire truck was coming," she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0