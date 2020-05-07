Silvis to receive nearly half a million dollars from IDOT 's Rebuild Illinois program

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SILVIS — The biggest news out of Silvis City Council meeting Tuesday was not what it passed but what it learned in reports from city officials.

The meeting was held in the council chambers with four alderman and the mayor among those in attendance and four alderman also on a ZOOM video because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Silvis will receive nearly half a million dollars in Rebuild Illinois grants over the next three years, City Administrator and Public Works Director Jim Grafton told the council.

“We did notify the alderman last night about the Department of Transportation plans to award Rebuild Illinois grants, over the next three years,” Grafton said. “What that means for Silvis is $492,895 over the next three years. Two payments a year for three years.

“It will be used for infrastructure projects that could be bonded, so road repairs, land acquisition and demolition, sidewalks, ramps,” Grafton said. “We got a couple of sidewalks we are trying to put in. This will help pay for that.”

Other developments Tuesday included the council:

Approving funds produced from a TIF for Gas Land for outside improvements it made as part of the Silvis Facade Program in the past year. “We are using TIF funds to reimburse business owners on First Avenue up to $10,000 for improvements that they make to the outside of their building,” Grafton said of the program.

Approved a referendum for the November ballot allowing the city to do away with a Civil Service exam in its hiring process. The exam is used as part of the hiring process for all but firefighters by the city. The city is one of the few in the state that still requires the exam as part of its civil service hiring.

Approved doing modifications to an entrance of Deere Meadows subdivision, not to exceed $20,000. Silvis now has jurisdiction of that roadway, which was formerly state-controlled. “That’s been a request from the association of Deere Meadows for several years,” Grafton said.

Approved seeking permission from the state to close the First Avenue portion of Route 84 in downtown Silvis for the annual Moonlight Parade. The parade has been ongoing for 20 years. Because of the state’s stay-at-home order, no final decision has been made as to if Silvis will have the parade, which is annually held the last Saturday evening in August and has had crowds estimated as high as 15,000.