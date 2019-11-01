MUSCATINE — With four seats up for grabs as well as the mayor’s seat, two races in the Muscatine City Council election will be contested.
According to the Muscatine County Auditor’s office, Peggy S. Gordon has filed to run for the third ward seat now held by Tom Spread. Denis Froelich has filed to run for the first ward seat now occupied by Phillip Fitzgerald. Mayor Diana Broderson has filed to seek re-election.
Four candidates have filed to run for an at-large seat now held by Santos Saucedo.
Larry Murray
When asked why he decided to run for city council, candidate Larry Murray says he wants to show his children that they always have the opportunity to run for office and that is not just a privilege for the “elite people of a town.”
Another lesson he hopes to impart is that win or lose, it’s important to try. He said no matter the outcome of the race, he can show his children he had tried. He stressed the importance of giving back to the community and trying their hardest.
Murray admits he has little experience serving on government boards or committees, saying the only one he has served on was for the Muscatine Wrestling Club. Still, he explained that he has a common sense approach to problems and is more along the lines of the citizenry of Muscatine.
“I want the citizens to know there is someone like them running,” he said.
In the coming term he believes public safety will be a hot-button issue. He said the fire department gave out a report showing the department to be understaffed.
He said he hopes all the people in town vote, no matter who they vote for. He says he doesn’t have all the answers, but is continually growing and learning.
Kerry Denison
Kerry Denison proudly points to his people skills and his ability to work with others as one of the main strengths that will suit him as a city council member.
Denison, 56, is married to long-time resident Karen (Bishop) Denison. Together they parent one son, Brian Prussman, who is a senior at Muscatine High School. He is a 1981 graduate of Davenport West High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army and the Iowa Army National Guard. He has acquired strong leadership, business and people skills from his life experiences. He states that “I have taken numerous business classes, Dale Carnegie and Franklin Covey leadership courses, served as the battalion personnel administrator for the 3/327th inf. 101st Airborne, was an account executive for many years, as well as a sales manager for The Science Station/IMAX Theatre (a non-profit in Cedar Rapids with a $2.5 million budget), which all has prepared me for the task of being a good steward of the citizens of Muscatine’s tax dollars.”
After making a strong showing in the city council election two years ago, Denison stated he was really pleased and encouraged by the support he received. He decided to take the lessons learned from that experience and get more involved and educated about the needs of the community.
Denison said that he has also visited with dozens and dozens of small business owners and has listened to their needs, has attended forums on poverty, solar possibilities, etc., and tries to attend almost every event and fundraiser possible.
He believes in the Muscatine community and the endless possibilities it harbors. He believes there is no room for partisanship in Muscatine if it is going to truly be the “Pearl of the Mississippi.” He believes he has built casual relationships with many of these entities and people and believes he can work with all of them in bringing people and ideas together.
DeWayne Hopkins
Former Muscatine mayor DeWayne Hopkins feels the city of Muscatine is “broken” and he hopes to be part of the movement to fix it. He decided to throw his hat into the city council ring.
You have free articles remaining.
“You can ask anyone across the state and even across state lines and they will tell you Muscatine is broke,” he said. “I don’t mean financially broke. I mean it’s broken.”
Hopkins hopes to have input into the coming phase 2 of the Corridor Project, which will extend from Harbor Corner to Dick Drake Way. He said that he was part of the process before the project began and wants to continue to be part of the process. He also expressed interest in the Riverfront redevelopment.
Hopkins served two terms as mayor before losing the seat to Diana Broderson in 2016. He believes the area becoming broken leads back to her trying to make changes the council did not agree with.
He is a strong believer in marketing Muscatine to the rest of the state. He hopes to at least put the area on the right track to being repaired.
Daniel Salazar
While Daniel Salazar has always known he would get into politics, he did not believe it would be this early in life. He said that he looked at the options and he feels he can do “just a little better” than the competition.
Growing up, he was taught the importance of standing up for what you believe in and doing your duty. He feels possibly having to choose a new city administrator will be among the main issues the new council will face, between choosing a new administrator and healing relations between the administrator and the city. He also hopes to make sure all people feel welcome and are part of the community.
“I think the city council needs to represent the whole community and right now there is not that much representation of the Latino community and minorities as well as young people, and they are a big part of our community,” he said. “It is important we have someone like me who can maybe try to figure out how we can keep young people here.”
He said moving forward, he hopes to provide the insight and game plan that might not currently be in the city council.
Two candidates have filed to run for the fifth ward seat held by Allen Harvey.
Kirk Edwards
The Journal unsuccessfully attempted to reach Edwards for comment.
During a forum of city council candidates, Edwards said his previous experience as an investigator for the state public defender’s office had given him fact finding abilities he believes will serve him in the role of council member. He expressed interest in helping to market the city of Muscatine to the rest of the state.
John Jindrich
Retired special education teacher John Jindrich has spent plenty of time working on committees regarding special needs students, as well as volunteering for the United Way and has experience with fundraising for many charities. He has a strong relationship with over 100 Muscatine businesses, all of which he feels will be an asset as a council member.
“Running for city council and representing the people of the fifth ward and all the citizens of Muscatine is a challenge I want to take on with 100 percent dedication and do the best job I can,” he said.
While he is not going in with a set agenda or a hot topic issue, he says the challenge is to ensure Muscatine has quality infrastructure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.