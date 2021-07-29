Slow down or pay up: In just over four months, nearly 40,000 speeders caught on LeClaire cameras

In just over four months, LeClaire has issued more than 39,000 citations to motorists caught on the city's two speed-enforcement cameras.

In January, offenders were issued warnings, but the system went live on March 6. From that date until July 16, 39,015 fines have been levied, totaling $2,749,775. As a comparison, Davenport's eight automated-enforcement locations generated about $1.5 million in citation revenue during the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

One of LeClaire's cameras is on Interstate 80, just before the I-80 bridge. The other is in the 2300 block of Highway 67, or South Cody Road. They measure the speed of vehicles traveling in both directions.

LeClaire's city clerk, Tracy Northcutt, said the traffic-safety impact of the system had not yet been analyzed.

While automated enforcement often is unpopular among the motoring public and some criticize the cameras as mere money grabs, the number of violations suggest a credible speeding problem.

LeClaire police say they already knew that.

When the cameras were introduced in January, Police Chief Shane Themas said the city was targeting high-risk areas where crash numbers were attributed to speeding.