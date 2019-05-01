Several small levee breaches through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning have made a bad flooding situation in Buffalo worse.
“A couple of residents have had little breaches, that’s it,” Officer Josh Bujalski said.
Residents and volunteers are filling and stacking sandbags around their homes and businesses, but for many, it’s too late to completely halt the mounting waters.
“I slept in the bait shop last night in a lawn chair to watch the pumps,” said Mary Kimes, owner of Driftwood Bait Shop. When she fell asleep around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, the floor was dry; when she woke up four hours later, there were already several inches of water. But many of of their belongings had already been elevated.
“When we started (the business), we bought everything secondhand,” she said of the destroyed possessions, which she suspected to include a peg board, two freezers and a cooler. “So at least we’re not out a ton of money. It just sucks.”
While Kimes’ business is flooded, her house is several blocks away, out of the flood plain.
“Lots of the residents still need help, but we’ve had a good turnout with volunteers,” said Tanna Leonard, city clerk. “The residents were well-prepared for the 21-22 foot [crest], but when it got up to 23 feet -- we still need more bags.”
Bujalski said he didn’t know how many volunteers were working, or whether they were Buffalo residents helping neighbors or people from out of town, but that people were bringing trucks full of supplies in.
By Wednesday afternoon, boats were being used to help residents gather their belongings from their flooded houses, rather than performing rescue evacuations.
Highway 22 along the Mississippi is closed. Now, the only way into Buffalo is by taking Coonhunters Road off Highway 61.
Per the Buffalo Facebook page, those who try to drive around or move barricades will be cited.
“I know it seems like it’s not a big deal to drive through the water, but people don’t think about the wake they’re causing -- it can knock down a sandbag, and then you lose your whole house in minutes,” Leonard said.
In light of the flooding, Leonard said they were postponing the town’s weekend garage sales until the highway reopens, as the road closures make it difficult for emergency vehicles to respond quickly.
Volunteers should report to City Hall at 329 Dodge St. or call 563-381-2226. For more information, visit City of Buffalo on Facebook.
“We can always use volunteers somewhere,” Leonard said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.