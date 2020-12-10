Snapping into place: Jigsaw puzzles provide fun to people stuck at home

Working on puzzles is something families can do together. And to encourage that, there's even a kind that has different-sized pieces within the same puzzle that makes it easier for children to participate, Kramer said. This also can be helpful for people with dexterity issues, possibly caused by arthritis.

Overall, puzzles of 500 to 1,000 pieces are most popular, Trimble and Kramer agreed.

The lure of puzzles is well-known to Valerie Baker, of Moline, who has been working puzzles since she was a child. And she so enjoys them as an adult that she and her husband Mike purposely stay home on New Year's Eve to work on a 3,000 piece puzzle.

Baker has a puzzle-in-progress laid out on a table in her home at all times, covered with cardboard so her cats don't jump up and take it apart.

"There's a sense of accomplishment when you're done, and they look pretty," she said of why she enjoys them so much.

And puzzling isn't just about sitting down alone, and doing nothing else. Usually the television will be on for some background noise, or, pre-COVID, Baker would invite friends over to work on a puzzle together.