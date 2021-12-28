Snow blankets Quad-Cities on Tuesday, more expected New Year's weekend

Snow blanketed the Quad-Cities on Tuesday with 3.2 inches falling at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline, and 3.6 inches falling at the Davenport Municipal Airport.

Meteorologist Tom Philip of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said it was the first full inch of snow to fall this season.

Philip said that one-tenth of an inch fell on Dec. 18 at Moline, and that two-tenths of an inch fell on Nov. 13.

In Davenport a couple tenths of an inch fell in November and one-tenth of an inch fell on Dec. 18.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday for 17 counties in eastern Iowa and western Illinois including Scott, Muscatine, Louisa, Rock Island, and Mercer counties.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The area was expected to get between 1 and 3 inches of snow and ice accumulations in a light glaze.

Drivers were warned to plan for slippery road conditions throughout the day.