Snow blankets Quad-Cities on Tuesday, more expected New Year's weekend
Snow blankets Quad-Cities on Tuesday, more expected New Year's weekend

  • Updated
Snow blanketed the Quad-Cities on Tuesday with 3.2 inches falling at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline, and 3.6 inches falling at the Davenport Municipal Airport.

Meteorologist Tom Philip of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said it was the first full inch of snow to fall this season.

Philip said that one-tenth of an inch fell on Dec. 18 at Moline, and that two-tenths of an inch fell on Nov. 13.

In Davenport a couple tenths of an inch fell in November and one-tenth of an inch fell on Dec. 18.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday for 17 counties in eastern Iowa and western Illinois including Scott, Muscatine, Louisa, Rock Island, and Mercer counties.

The area was expected to get between 1 and 3 inches of snow and ice accumulations in a light glaze.

Drivers were warned to plan for slippery road conditions throughout the day.

Most traffic crashes happen during light snow fall, not blizzards, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation, so drivers were advised to drive slow and cautiously because of difficulty stopping. Nearly three-quarters of crashes in wintry weather occur with less than 2 inches of snow, according to the IDOT.

Iowa residents can check the status of road conditions and even locate where plows are at 511.ia.org. Illinois residents can check road conditions at gettingaroundillinois.com.

Upcoming weekend

A storm system is expected to bring light snow to the area Wednesday evening, according to a National Weather service alert.

But a stronger winter storm will impact the region Friday night and Saturday. Heavy snow is possible, according to the National Weather Service, but it’s too early to know how much snow will fall. The weather service advises to keep checking in to reevaluate travel plans as more information is available.

