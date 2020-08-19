Soaring COVID-19 numbers continue for Rock Island County, Quad-Cities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janet Hill, chief operating officer for the Rock Island County Health Department, did not need Wednesday’s numbers for Rock Island County to tell her what she already knew.

Those numbers included three additional deaths in the county Wednesday for a total of 12 in three days for the Quad-Cities, 10 in Rock Island County. The County has now lost 50 residents to COVID-19. The amount of deaths over a two-day and now three-day period are easily the largest amount this county has seen since the onset of the pandemic.

Hill was at the TaxSlayer Center parking lot Wednesday morning where the Illinois Department of Public Health is offering free testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends, through Sunday, Aug. 30.

“Unfortunately COVID is an excruciating illness,” Hill said Wednesday just before testing was about to begin. “Once somebody becomes ill and becomes terribly ill, they don’t die immediately.

“There’s a lot of suffering. They go on ventilators. I had an emergency room nurse tell me once someone goes on a ventilator they have about three weeks. And they try really hard to kind of ween them off. And if they can’t wean them off in three weeks, their body shuts down.”