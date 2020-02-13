Some area schools are delaying the start of classes because of the weather

Here's the list.
Andrew schools, 2 hour delay
Bellevue schools, 2 hour delay
Bennett schools, 2 hour delay
Camanche schools, 2 hour delay
Durant schools, 2 hour delay
Easton Valley schools, 2 hour delay
Louisa-Muscatine schools, 2 hour delay
You have free articles remaining.
Morning Sun schools, 2 hour delay
Muscatine schools, 2 hour delay
Northeast schools, 2 hour delay
Tipton schools, 2 hour delay
West Branch schools, 2 hour delay
West Carroll 314 schools, 2 hour delay
Wapello schools, 2 hour delay
Wilton schools, 2 hour delay
Quad-City Times