Some area schools are delaying the start of classes because of the weather
0 comments
breaking top story

Some area schools are delaying the start of classes because of the weather

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
School closing logo

Here's the list.

Andrew schools, 2 hour delay

Bellevue schools, 2 hour delay

Bennett schools, 2 hour delay

Camanche schools, 2 hour delay

Durant schools, 2 hour delay

Easton Valley schools, 2 hour delay

Louisa-Muscatine schools, 2 hour delay

Morning Sun schools, 2 hour delay

Muscatine schools, 2 hour delay

Northeast schools, 2 hour delay

Tipton schools, 2 hour delay

West Branch schools, 2 hour delay

West Carroll 314 schools, 2 hour delay

Wapello schools, 2 hour delay

Wilton schools, 2 hour delay

  

Quad-City Times​

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News