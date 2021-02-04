Some area schools, including Davenport, are closed today or doing remote learning because of the weather

Here's the list.
All Saints school, closed
Andrew schools, closed
Alwood, schools Remote learning
Bellevue schools, closed
Bennett schools, closed
Bettendorf schools, Virtual Learning
Camanche schools, closed
Calamus-Wheatland, closed
Chadwick-Milledgeville, Remote learning
Clinton Community Schools, closed
Davenport schools, closed
Delwood schools, closed
Durant schools, closed
Erie schools, Remote learning
Easton Valley schools, closed
Maquoketa schools, closed
Morrison schools, remote learning
Mercer County schools, Remote learning
Muscatine schools, Remote learning
North Cedar schools, closed
Northeast schools, closed
North Scott schools, closed
Orion schools #223, Virtual Learning
Pleasant Valley schools, closed
Prophetstown, Tampico, Lyndon schools, Remote learning
Prince of Peace, Clinton, closed
Riverbend schools, closed, Remote Learning
Riverdale #100 schools-PortByron, closed, Remote Learning
Rivermont Collegiate, closed
Sherrard schools, closed, Virtual Learning
Tipton schools, closed
Trinity Lutheran school, closed
Unity Christian-Fulton, closed
West Carroll #313, closed
West Liberty schools, Virtual Learning
Wilton schools, closed
