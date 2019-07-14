The John Deere Classic has been a launching pad for golf careers.
Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman, Bryson DeChambeau and Michael Kim were among those in recent years to make the Quad-Cities PGA Tour stop their maiden victory.
Dylan Frittelli joined that club Sunday afternoon.
Frittelli, a South African who was college teammates with Spieth for a season at Texas, became the 23rd player in 49 years of the tournament to make the JDC their first win on Tour at TPC Deere Run.
"I watched this tournament as a kid, didn't know much about it besides that it's a really low-scoring event," Frittelli said. "It feels great.
"The support I got from everyone here this week in town felt awesome and they definitely made me feel at home. This is probably one of the best Tour stops I've been to when it comes to support from the community."
Frittelli stayed with the Solis family in the Q-C during the week.
"They literally gave me a room their house and said, 'Do what you need to,'" Frittelli said. "It really relaxed me, and I felt pretty much at home the whole week."
The 29-year-old, making his 33rd start on Tour, posted a 64 in the final round to finish at 21-under par, two strokes better than Russell Henley and three clear of Andrew Landry, who was the co-leader after Saturday.
Ranked 133rd in the Official World Golf Rankings, Frittelli did not make a bogey the final 44 holes of the tournament.
It was the first top 10 of the season for Frittelli, who earned a winner's check of $1,080,000, a bronze buck trophy and a spot into this week's Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Ireland.
He also secured his Tour playing card for the next two seasons.
"It definitely takes a lot of stress off," Frittelli said.
Tournament director Clair Peterson admitted he didn't know much about Frittelli before the tournament started.
"I make a point standing on the first tee on Sunday when every person tees off, and that's probably the longest conversation I had with him all year," Peterson said. "He's a really good guy, and he's going to represent us wonderfully.
"He's a real gentleman, well-spoken and humble. We can't wait to have him as our champion the entire year."
During the trophy presentation afterward, Peterson said the 50th JDC will remain in its traditional spot (July 6-12).
There was some concern the event could move dates with it being an Olympic year. In the 2016 Olympic cycle, the JDC was moved to August.
"We're happy," Peterson said. "We love this date. It fits the Quad-Cities and people get used to it.
"It is really good news for us."
