Special Olympics Iowa cancels State Mid-Winter Tournament due to coronavirus

Special Olympics Iowa is canceling its Mid-Winter Tournament scheduled for March 13-14 in Iowa City because of concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“The health and safety of the Special Olympics Iowa community, including our athletes, volunteers, and employees, are our top priority,” said John Kliegl, Special Olympics Iowa President and CEO.

Special Olympics Iowa had been closely monitoring the evolving situation with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and they have been coordinating with Special Olympics, Inc. and Special Olympics North America, the Iowa Department of Health, and various health professionals.

With the news of confirmed and suspected coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Iowa, Special Olympics Iowa no longer believes they can prudently proceed with the tournament and be sure they are providing a safe and healthy environment, regardless of what precautionary steps and/or preventative measures might be implemented.

For more information contact Special Olympics Iowa at info@soiowa.org or 515-986-5520.

