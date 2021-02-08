St. Ambrose University selects its next president

St. Ambrose University announced Monday the successor to Sister Joan Lescinski, its outgoing president.
Amy C. Novak, president of Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, S.D., will assume the presidency in August. She was selected by the St. Ambrose board of trustees after a national search. Novak will be the university’s 14th president.
“I am honored and humbled and extremely excited to have been chosen by the St. Ambrose board of trustees to lead this great, 139-year-old institution,” Novak said during a Monday morning news conference.
Novak said she got a tour of the grounds about a week ago from Lescinski. When the official tour was over, she came back and toured the campus again, inside and out, on her own. She also walked the surrounding neighborhood.
That tour of the neighborhood stemmed from her belief that universities must coexist as part of their communities.
“Universities cannot merely just be a cluster of physical structures in a community,” she said. “They need to be an active leader, a collaborative partner, an incubator for economic growth for their community and beyond.”
Novak said the stories she heard of interactions between the campus community and the surrounding neighborhoods spoke volumes to her.
Those stories included a partnership between a class and an area nonprofit, an athlete signing an autograph for a child and a student studying social work spending time with an older couple living nearby.
“These stories provided evidence that this is a university invested in strengthening its community,” she said.
This showed her that St. Ambrose sees the word “community” as a verb.
“Community is what you have built, it is what you do,” Novak said. “This is a university much bigger than buildings. This is a university committed to its calling to be the hands, the feet, the touch, the voice, the compassion -- the place that builds future leaders for a stronger, more vital world.”
Novak became president of Dakota Wesleyan in 2013. In her time there, that university launched a variety of academic programs and initiatives, saw record enrollment growth, updated its infrastructure and beat its records for fundraising.
Dakota Wesleyan also built relationships with businesses in its region and strengthened campus spiritual engagement.
Novak has worked at DWU since 2003, when she started as a grant administrator, according to St. Ambrose. Since then, until she became president, she held a number of other positions, including vice president for enrollment management and provost.
Novak earned her doctorate of education from Creighton University. It was focused on interdisciplinary leadership. Her master’s degree from Wright State University is in social and applied economics and her bachelor’s degree is in history, which she earned from the University of Notre Dame.
In August 2020, Lescinksi announced her intent to retire. She has served as the president of St. Ambrose for 14 years.
The board looked at candidates and chose Novak because she brings expertise and a real sense of familiarity with the kind of things St. Ambrose values, Lescinski said. Those things include connecting with the wider community.
“I can foresee that Amy will be a wonderful collaborator, not only with the other college and university presidents, but also with groups like the chamber and other business leaders,” Lescinski said. “So I think our business community can look forward to a time when they will be working directly with Dr. Amy Novak. It’s certainly been a joy for me to do that and I think Amy will build on that and take it to a whole new level.”
