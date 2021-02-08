St. Ambrose University selects its next president

Novak said the stories she heard of interactions between the campus community and the surrounding neighborhoods spoke volumes to her.

Those stories included a partnership between a class and an area nonprofit, an athlete signing an autograph for a child and a student studying social work spending time with an older couple living nearby.

“These stories provided evidence that this is a university invested in strengthening its community,” she said.

This showed her that St. Ambrose sees the word “community” as a verb.

“Community is what you have built, it is what you do,” Novak said. “This is a university much bigger than buildings. This is a university committed to its calling to be the hands, the feet, the touch, the voice, the compassion -- the place that builds future leaders for a stronger, more vital world.”

Novak became president of Dakota Wesleyan in 2013. In her time there, that university launched a variety of academic programs and initiatives, saw record enrollment growth, updated its infrastructure and beat its records for fundraising.

Dakota Wesleyan also built relationships with businesses in its region and strengthened campus spiritual engagement.