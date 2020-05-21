State campground restrooms, showers to reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend in Iowa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSTON — Within an hour of Gov. Kim Reynolds announcing Wednesday that more facilities will open at state parks in time for the long Memorial Day weekend, all 12 cabins available for rent at Iowa’s first state park were spoken for.

“I think the cabins are a very safe way for people to get back out and enjoy because they’re in their own space with their own restroom and their own kitchen,” said Kelly Peterman, concession operator at the century-old Backbone State Park, south of Strawberry Point in Delaware County. “I’ve turned away probably 20 people because we’re full.”

Reynolds, who previously loosened some restrictions on campgrounds, said more will be eased starting Friday at Iowa’s state parks. The announcement affects modern restrooms and showers and rental cabins. Additionally, campgrounds will be open for all types of campers including RVs, pop-ups and tents.

But there are health restrictions.

Park visitors must continue social distancing and avoid gathering in groups larger than 10. In campgrounds, only campers with overnight reservations — not visitors — will be allowed.

Shelters, lodges, playgrounds, group camps, camp museums and visitor centers stay closed.