STORIES OF HONOR: The unthinkable made her stronger

When Amy Johnson strides into a room her shoulders are straight, and as she shakes your hand you realize she is a natural leader.
Those leadership skills were on display as a basketball and volleyball athlete and helped her make the life-altering decision to join the U.S. Army without consulting her parents, but they served her well once she signed on the dotted line.
Being a team player made the military a natural fit for Johnson. “In the military, you can’t get anymore team than that situation. I excelled in that right away. I was a squad leader in basic training and eventually moved into a leadership position as the years went by,” Johnson said.
She didn't envision that when she enlisted.
“I think I was just trying to take control of my life. At that point, I wasn't going to go play sports anywhere else. If that opportunity had presented itself, I probably would have gone and done that. But that just wasn't happening for me,” Johnson said.
She was 20 years old in 1990 and attending Sauk Valley College on an athletic scholarship and pursuing a degree in criminal justice with the intent to become an Illinois State Trooper. Her two years of free education were coming to an end and her family’s pockets weren’t deep enough to send her to a four-year college.
Like her brother before her, she thought the military could be a solution. She made a decision.
“I saw recruiting office and just went in,” Johnson said.
She told the recruiter she was interested in being an MP (Military Police), but its five-year commitment was too long for her; she wanted short. Her options dropped to cook or truck driver. She picked truck driver.
Serve your country and get a college education in return. It was a simple plan until the Gulf War broke out.
Basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey, followed by two weeks of specialized training for her job as a truck driver, then it was off to Fort Jackson, South Carolina, to gear up and ship out to Saudi Arabia.
The gravity of her decision to enlist hit her the minute they handed her an M-16 rifle. She realized that she might never get the opportunity to attend college, and she might have to use that rifle to shoot someone. It was at that moment her commitment stopped being about what her country could do for her and changed to what she could do for her country.
Sight, smell and sound
Johnson’s job in the lead-up to and during the month-long war was to drive a semitrailer full of supplies, such as ammo, through the desert at night to troops on the front lines.
The coalition's victory was swift, and Johnson bore witness to the carnage left behind by the bombardments.
“We saw the Highway of Death,” she said.
It was on the six-lane highway between Kuwait and Iraq that the American-led coalition attacked retreating Iraqi military personnel. Seeing 1,400 to 2,000 vehicles destroyed or abandoned is an enduring image of her Middle East experience.
She also recalls the stench of the burning oil wells and how the thick smoke blacked out the sun. “We drove through that stuff. It was daylight but black as night.”
She remembers when a Scud missile struck a U.S. Army barracks killing 28 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard. Johnson was just one mile down the road in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.
“It was like the Fourth of July right there overhead. It seemed like it was happening to us. ... We were in full gear, in our bunkers, and I thought ‘this is it, it's happening.’
"That was probably the scariest time through it all."
Nothing in her life previously could have prepared her for her time in the Middle East, both on and off the battlefield.
“I was 20 when I got there and didn't know a lot about the world. I grew up in Tampico, Illinois. It’s a town of 800 people; pretty much everyone's white,” said Johnson. Joining the diverse military was eye-opening.
“The first eight to 10 weeks were a learning experience with me just interacting with other races.”
She was then in a foreign country where it was hard to get clean drinking water and women wore burqas with only their eyes showing.
"It was kind of like a movie. It was unbelievable to me. I didn't really realize that this was real and happening over there,” she said.
Having a buddy's back
There were not a lot of women in her unit which is why she and her "ranger buddy" stuck close together. It was safer that way. The pair had been assigned to each other in basic training, but their bond was real and they always had each other’s back.
It was rare for the two to be apart, but one night they were. and the unthinkable happened. Her partner and friend was raped by a male soldier in their unit while Johnson was only a few rooms away. Johnson learned about the attack the next morning and urged her to report the assault.
They returned stateside for the trial in Fort Story, Virginia. Other female soldiers came forward, and the man was convicted.
"She's a teacher out in Oregon, and I’ve lost touch with her over the years. But you know, when you go through something like that, you just don't forget that and not have that affect you. It messed me up,” Johnson said.
“I blamed myself for it because I wasn't with her at the time that it happened, and we had gone through all that stuff. And just one night, I decided to go do something else with some other friends and soldiers, and she went her way.
"I had a lot of things going on. I was depressed. I had anxiety, probably had some PTSD. But you know, back then I don't think we are as aware as we are now. And I've had to kind of go through that stuff throughout my life.” she said.
Recalling the rape and the aftermath is hard for Johnson. Her face and voice changes. She paused and drew a deep breath before saying, “You think about going through a war and making it through all of that and then someone on your own team (rapes your friend), it scarred her for life. And probably me a little bit too.”
Coming out the other side
Despite is all Johnson has no regrets.
“It made me who I am today, so I don't know if I would be as strong if all of that wouldn't have happened,” Johnson concluded.
Not only is Johnson strong but she is happy. She has a 17-year-old son named Luke, that she and her partner Sue have been raising together for the last 16 years.
She used the GI Bill and earned her degree from Western Illinois University in Macomb, and worked for the Two Rivers YMCA in Moline for nearly 24 years. She recently took a position as director of operations with CASI (Center for Active Seniors Inc.) in Davenport.