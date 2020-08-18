Storm cleanup in Davenport could take up to 10 weeks

It will take an estimated 10 weeks for Davenport Public Works crews to collect all of the debris from the derecho that blew through the Midwest Aug. 10.
Speaking to city council and other Davenport staff Tuesday at the weekly management update meeting held in the Community Room of the Davenport Police Department, Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said as of Monday city crews had collected an estimated 10% and by Tuesday maybe a total of 12-15% of the debris.
“We’ve collected about 15,000 cubic yards of debris,” she said. “We’re estimating we have about 125,000 to 150,000 cubic yards remaining.
“It’s a moving target,” she added. “We notice that as we pick up a street we drive by the next day and there’s a whole new group of stuff out by the street.
“We have engaged with the EMA (Scott County Emergency Management Agency) in trying to reach out and get more equipment,” Gleason said. “We have located a tub grinder which will make a really big difference in processing all of this debris and turning it into mulch that we can make available to our citizens or use as landfill cover.”
Davenport is running 15 crews of six people around town. They work 12-hour shifts Monday through Friday, but Gleason said the city is letting employees take weekends off.
“A lot of them have their own storm debris so we’re giving them the option to work or stay home on the weekend,” she said. “We’ll have crews out on Saturday and Sunday, but not full crews.”
Depending on what kind of equipment the city can get to help with the job, Gleason said that if crews are picking up debris at the same paces as last week, “it might take at least 10 weeks” to get it all.
People needing mulch or firewood can visit the city’s compost website for information.
As the state received a federal disaster declaration for some needs, the city stands to recoup some of the cost of cleanup and damage done to city property.
But cleanup is “going to take a while,” Gleason said.
Citizens should be aware that city crews will not go onto private property to clean up people’s yards. The debris must be deposited at the curb for crews to collect it.
In other city news, City Administrator Corri Spiegel said the city will not host a Halloween Parade this year, however trick or treat will be from 4:30-7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31. “That’s a little bit longer, but maybe the kids can enjoy one holiday this year,” Spiegel said.
