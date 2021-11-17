Strike ends: UAW workers ratify third agreement

The UAW has voted to ratify the latest offer from Deere & Co., ending the strike.

Other than minor changes to Deere’s Continuous Improvement Pay Program, the company's third offer presented the same benefits as a second agreement turned away Nov. 2 by a 55%-to-45% vote, with support from some Quad-City union locals but rejection from shops in Waterloo and Dubuque.

This time, union members approved the deal overwhelmingly, 61% to 39%. At Davenport Works, the contract was ratified 77% to 23%.

John C. May, chairman and CEO for Deere, said in a press release that together, workers and the company had a "bright" future.

“I’m pleased our highly skilled employees are back to work building and supporting the industry-leading products which make our customers more profitable and sustainable,” May said. “John Deere’s success depends on the success of our people."

The ratification vote marks the end of a strike that "captured the mood of a nation" in search of better benefits, Brian Rothenberg, spokesperson for the UAW, said in a press release.