By the end of the class, the vehicles were playing the students’ song: “Vrr-rroom!”
Students in auto classes at West High School on Tuesday used their automotive skills to help others, tuning up and servicing vehicles from Riverbend Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity Restore, Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley - Quad-Cities and Friendly House.
Students worked together to conduct diagnostic scans, replace air filters and do tire rotations, oil changes and other maintenance at no charge to the nonprofit groups.
Northern Tool + Equipment donated the engine crane, floor jack and other equipment. The event was part of the Northern Tool + Equipment program that supports schools and students interested in a profession in the trades.
Northern Tool + Equipment representative Greg Guy, manager at the Davenport store, said the company owns more than 110 stores in 20 states, and sponsors events like this four times yearly in various locations. The company donated a Hein-Werner automotive engine crane, Ironton tool cart, Klutch Mechanic’s tool set and other equipment to the school.
This time, it brought Guy home. A West graduate, he took classes with instructor Ryan Graap, who was on hand Tuesday to encourage and guide his students.
“We always stress to our students that it is important to give back to their community. Today’s vehicle tune-up event served as a great opportunity to help out Davenport organizations that provide critical services,” Graap said.
Many people don’t realize such a program exists, said Grant, who teaches automotive and welding classes.
“Right now, the industry is so starved for new technicians,” he said, “especially diesel mechanics.”
The median age of a diesel mechanic is 57 or 58 years old, he said.
At one time, the push to send kids to college was really high, he said, but “now the pendulum is swinging the other way. These jobs are high-demand.”
Kyle Burton, 17, plans to go to college. But he enjoys cars, especially the 1970 Chevelle and 1965 Impala at his home. The class gave him hands-on experience, he said.
“And it taught me what I need to know to get into the field,” he said.
“We got new tools!” said James Gaskey, 17. Each student received a bucket of tools and coupons.
At the end of the class, students started the engines of all four vehicles simultaneously.
Representatives of the non-profit groups were appreciative, too.
“We all brought over our oldest vehicles — the ones that need the most work that we’re not willing to spend money on,” said Mike Miller, of River Bend.
“I love that Davenport schools made this possible,” Miller said. “This vehicle will be used to feed hungry kids this afternoon.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.