Surprise to her but not others; Golden Apple to Glenview teacher

Margarita Mojica is so into her students that it was easy to pull a surprise on her.
Like 20 other Glenview teachers, she stood outside on 7th Street in front of Glenview Middle School on Wednesday in East Moline greeting students as their parents honked their horns as they drove by with the students inside the cars waving.
With the coronavirus closing down school, this was the day for the seventh-graders' reverse parade. So, of course, Mojica, a seventh- and eighth-grade bilingual teacher, was there to enthusiastically greet her students with a Spanish sign that means move forward, seventh grade. Or as Mojica simply put it, “So onward.”
Gradually, she caught on to what was really going on.
She first noticed Glenview Principal Tracy Anderson drive by in her minivan with a sign on the side that said Mojica’s name. Then there were signs on cars with the Golden Apple insignia. She had been nominated earlier this school year for the award, and representatives such as Golden Apple Foundation President Alan Mather had shown up in her classroom to observe her teaching. So, she began to put it all together.
When Mather came out with some others and delivered a bouquet of flowers and a blue banner that read, “Congratulations!" with the Golden Apple logo, she definitely knew.
She was genuinely touched by the recognition, too.
“I am speechless,” she said minutes later as her fellow teachers gathered around in the parking lot at the south end. “This is overwhelming. I am surprised, 100% surprised.”
For some, though, it was not that much of a surprise and fairly easy to see why she was chosen as one of 10 honorees in Illinois among nominations from 64 counties.
The Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching honors outstanding teachers for their roles in having lasting, positive effects on students’ lives and building stronger communities.
One man who easily knew how Mojica could be chosen was District 37 Superintendent Kristin Humphries.
“Margarita changes the trajectory of kids in our community,” he said. “She believes in kids and shows them what’s possible with themselves. She just does a great job just working with kids and showing them the life that’s possible. Particularly our students of color and our second-language learners.”
She shows them they can go to college and become teachers and become successful in life, Humphries said, saluting the program “One By One” that Mojica and teacher Charlene Taylor started seven years ago.
Mojica’s program caught the attention of Mather and helped her win the award. He also told of how she has helped students earn a trip to Washington D.C. by having them become entrepreneurs and sell Mexican popsicles on a bike she had prepared for them by a former student.
“This has been a piece of student involvement, giving the students an opportunity to do things they wouldn't normally get an opportunity to do,” Mather said. “She also makes them proud of their language and heritage.
"It was just a wonderful thing to see her building skills in students while making them proud of their heritage and getting them to show concern for others.”
“It’s a tremendous program,” Humphries added of One By One. “The kids, the grades, they all came up. And now kids just want to be in this program. She takes them out and they do things in the community. She takes them out to Google in Chicago and shows them what’s possible, that you don’t have to maybe work in a job that maybe your parents or grandparents did. You can dream of anything you want. She shows them that, and they are doing it.”
It’s a lesson, Mojica learned at home.
“I go back to the idea — a decision that my parents (Jose and Luz Raya) made — of leaving Mexico in the early '60s so that children that they had would have an opportunity at an education,” Mojica said. “This is a pinnacle. It’s an honor and so for me; it’s a way to share with my parents and for them to see that their sacrifice has paid off.”
As the ceremony continued Mojica saluted fellow staff and administration at Glenview and her family, husband, Ramon; son, Sam; and daughter, Sofia.
Then she started talking about students, beaming the entire time.
“We got kids, they graduated from high school and who are in college; so many want to be teachers and they are giving back to our community,” she said, clearly ready to get back to the task.
