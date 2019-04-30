{{featured_button_text}}
Public Works Director Nicole Gleeson said the HESCO barriers are currently being reinforced on River Drive by adding sandbags to the tops and reinforcing the backs of them, she said. "In addition, we are monitoring the East Village and some other areas that could be affected once we get above that 22 foot level," she said, saying it's all hands on deck. 21 feet was a "milestone," she said. The city has never had the HESCO barriers up for this length of time, Gleeson said, but the city is adding sand behind them to reinforce in addition to adding it on top. The river is expected to crest at 22.2 ft Wednesday night the record was set in 1993 at 22.6 feet.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
