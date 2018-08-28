A young woman from Wilton is being hailed as a hero after performing life- saving CPR on her grandfather. Regan Scarboro, 19, received a Life Saving Award during Monday night's council meeting.
The award was presented by Police Chief Tim Leathers in front of an audience of Scarboro's friends and family members, including her grandfather, Ron Simmons, 83. Leathers said when he responded to the June 26th emergency call of a heart attack, he found the young woman performing CPR on her grandfather.
"She was level headed and did it according to her training," Leathers said. "We got a heartbeat by the time the ambulance was there."
Regan Scarboro is now a student at the Boone campus of Des Moines Area Community College.
Fireworks sales unchanged for now
Fireworks will remain legal in Wilton during the first week of July — at least, for the time being. On a 2-2 tie vote City Council failed to approve the first reading of an ordinance amendment Monday that would have limited legal shooting of fireworks to July 3-5.
At issue were the hours fireworks would be allowed. The amendment would have allowed fireworks from 5 to 10 p.m. July 3-5, with an extension to 11 p.m. July 4. But council members leaned toward allowing fireworks to begin at 3 p.m.
"I think 5 is a long time to wait to light a firework," Councilman Steve Owens said. "It also puts too much of a burden on our police department."
Councilman Wayne Budding was absent, resulting in the tie vote and killing the proposal as written, meaning fireworks remain legal July 1-8.
Successful Founders Day
Officials and residents alike are hailing last weekend's Wilton Founders Day celebration with its new format a huge success. An expanded area was allowed for vendors, and more entertainment venues and children's activities were provided. But the biggest innovation may have been the allowing of beer tent customers to carry beer throughout the downtown area, not just within the fenced in confines of the beer tent.
Mayor Bob Barrett was pleased to see an increase of people around town. "I think we took a risk allowing beer around downtown," he said, "but it was a good risk."
"I think the whole format of Founders Day kind of revitalized it," said Council Member Keith Stanley. "There was always something going on."
"There were a lot of people we got a ride home for or gave them a ride home," Police Officer Todd Johnson said. "One person was injured, and alcohol was a contributing factor."
But one vendor thought the relaxed beer regulations helped his business. Pastor Steve Braudt of the Wilton United Methodist Church operated a booth selling his artwork, and he was pleased with the trade.
"They were incentivized to buy," he said.
