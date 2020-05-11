Test Iowa site for COVID-19 testing opens in Davenport

Those tested will be informed (within 72 hours) if a positive test is returned.

Early in TestIowa’s rollout, some individuals were forced to wait more than a week for test results due to a backlog that was created at the state hygienic lab, where the tests are analyzed.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said that backlog has since been cleared.

“Test Iowa is making a positive difference for the health of our state, and we’re working hard to optimize our operations so that Iowans have the best possible outcomes,” Reynolds said Monday during her daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response efforts.

Reynolds said over the weekend “a small number” of test samples were damaged and could not be processed, meaning those individuals will need to be re-tested.

“While it’s not uncommon for a small percentage of samples of with any type of test to become damaged, that doesn’t make it any less disappointing to those impacted, and so of course we want to apologize to those Iowans effected and encourage them to be re-tested,” Reynolds said.