Thanks to COVID-19, Circa '21 thinks 'outside of the box' and on the marquee

The folks at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse are readying for a weekend of burlesque and cabaret performances, but with a bit of a twist: For the first time in Circa’s 43 years, performers will deliver a sold-out show from on top of the theater’s marquee, Bottoms Up Quad City Burlesque numbers will be livestreamed from the Speakeasy stage to outdoor screens, and audience members will enjoy it all from tables arranged in the street.
With COVID-19 and its remaining restrictions, “you really have to think outside of the box,” said Brett Hitchcock, Circa's director of audience development.
The theater’s doors closed nearly three months ago because of the pandemic, but Hitchcock hopes to reopen in mid-July. Until then, he said, everyone has been brainstorming, wondering “what can we do in order to still entertain people and bring them joy” in the interim.
The theater had hosted some online cabaret through Facebook, which was well-received, Hitchcock said, so everyone started thinking of ways to bring people in person to the theater, rather than inside of it.
That’s when someone had the idea for performers to sing from the marquee.
It’s “such an iconic thing for us,” Hitchcock said, of the marquee. Weight on top of it isn’t an issue, and while there isn’t room for big numbers and choreography, there’s plenty of space for solos and small groups. So they started laying the groundwork, and Q-C actor and director Tristan Tapscott began coordinating with actors and performing wait staff members, the Bootleggers, to get a lineup together for the show on Sunday, June 21.
Friday and Saturday night, Bottoms Up performers will take the stage inside the Speakeasy while several cameramen shoot and broadcast the show to two 9-by-16 outdoor screens, Hitchcock said.
“It should be a really fun (time).”
For the weekend's shows, tables from inside the Speakeasy will be placed at an appropriate social distance throughout a fenced-in area in the street, Hitchcock said, adding that the four to six people sitting at each table must be from the same group or household so parties do not mix and mingle.
“We’re protecting everybody,” he said.
Now, all that’s left to do is pray to the weather gods, he said.
Hitchcock said the folks at Circa thought Music on the Marquee would do well, but “the support was overwhelming.” About 140 tickets for Sunday's show sold out in under 24 hours.
“We were just shocked,” he said. “People are ready to get out and be entertained.”
Tickets for Bottoms Up shows (for people ages 18 and older) are still available for $18 each, or $20 the day of the show, and may be purchased in groups of four or six at thecirca21speakeasy.com. Shows will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 19 and 20, and gates will open at 8 p.m. Restrooms and bar service will be available, according to the shows' Facebook event page.
Friday’s show will celebrate Juneteenth, the commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S., and showcase the talents of the BIPOC (black indigenous people of color) community, said Mac DeVille, of Bettendorf, Bottoms Up's co-founder.
“I am honored and humbled to be co-producing Bottoms Up this weekend. I have been examining my own privilege and how I can use it to help. We all felt it (was) very important to spend our first weekend back on stage dancing in solidarity with BIPOC,” DeVille said.
Saturday’s performance will be sort of an all-star show featuring Bottoms Up members’ favorite numbers, as well as a couple of guests.
Half of the tips performers receive throughout the weekend will be donated to local organizations that help the black community, DeVille said.
“The Quad-Cities has never seen a show like this before.”
Getting everything in place for this weekend’s shows was a “pretty monumental task,” Hitchcock said, adding that Circa had to jump through a lot of hoops from talking with area businesses about shutting down the street to working with the city.
“The city of Rock Island worked with us very well and let us do as much as we could … just so we could get up and get going and generate some income,” Hitchcock said.
He hopes the theater can reopen next month so everyone can get back to “doing what we do,” but in the meantime, Hitchcock is thankful for the community’s support and is looking forward to entertaining.
“We’re really excited.”
