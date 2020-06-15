Thanks to COVID-19, Circa '21 thinks 'outside of the box' and on the marquee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The folks at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse are readying for a weekend of burlesque and cabaret performances, but with a bit of a twist: For the first time in Circa’s 43 years, performers will deliver a sold-out show from on top of the theater’s marquee, Bottoms Up Quad City Burlesque numbers will be livestreamed from the Speakeasy stage to outdoor screens, and audience members will enjoy it all from tables arranged in the street.

With COVID-19 and its remaining restrictions, “you really have to think outside of the box,” said Brett Hitchcock, Circa's director of audience development.

The theater’s doors closed nearly three months ago because of the pandemic, but Hitchcock hopes to reopen in mid-July. Until then, he said, everyone has been brainstorming, wondering “what can we do in order to still entertain people and bring them joy” in the interim.

The theater had hosted some online cabaret through Facebook, which was well-received, Hitchcock said, so everyone started thinking of ways to bring people in person to the theater, rather than inside of it.

That’s when someone had the idea for performers to sing from the marquee.