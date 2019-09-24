Muscatine Junior College (MJC) was the result of a vision by a few community leaders more than 90 years ago. That small group of visionaries included Sara Huftalen (chair), Eula Downer, Mary Ryan, Lindley Hoopes, Carl Liebe and Estelle Heezen.
It was officially recognized in 1929 after the state-required benchmark of enrolling 50 students was met. In the first year, 26 women and 25 men enrolled. Miss Willetta Strahan served as the first dean and registrar. Alumni tell stories of Willetta visiting their family farms, sitting at their kitchen tables, and enrolling them for classes. A total of 22 students graduated in the spring of 1931, MJC’s first graduating class.
That marked the beginning of a 90-year history of Muscatine Junior/ Community College, still going strong today. MJC operated in temporary locations until 1962, when H.J. Heinz and Mrs. Clifford Heinz donated a tract of land, where the college is currently located. A total of $120,000 from the Muscatine Community School District’s Building Fund was earmarked to go toward a new building. The C.R. and Margaret K. Musser Trust recognized the need for a permanent building for the college and pledged $200,000. A major fundraising effort brought in several donations from groups such as the American Legion, Muscatine County Medical Society, Elks Chanters, Nichols Community, retired teachers, policemen, service clubs and many others.
Through legislative action, Muscatine Junior College became part of Eastern Iowa Community College in 1966. Its first board members included Dick Stanley, Norman Kelinson, Edgar Jorgensen, Norman Regenitter, John Rohner, Richard Schebler, J.R. Underwood, Ellis Vetter and William Zaiser.
You have free articles remaining.
Today, Eastern Iowa represents the third largest community college district in Iowa, serving over 12,000 students annually. The academic programs represent local and regional needs, and our graduates are in high demand.
The beauty of a community college is that the programs reflect local needs and the students attend for a variety of reasons. Whatever the reason for joining MCC, faculty members are dedicated to helping our students meet their goals. In fact, the common thread in alumni stories is how memorable the faculty were, how much they cared about their students, and how well the quality of their instruction matched up with university professors. Many times, alumni told us that MCC instructors were of much higher caliber than anywhere else. This remains our point of pride and uniqueness, still today.
While the vision in 1929 was to offer the first two years of a baccalaureate degree, so many more options have been added for our community. Muscatine’s signature programs include advanced manufacturing, agriculture, music and theater, veterinary technology and welding. The college offers career academies for high school seniors in many of the signature programs, plus culinary and nursing. Hundreds of area students get a head-start on their college degrees while in high school, saving time and money. The college offers generous “Connections” scholarships for those students who elect to continue their studies at EICC upon graduation. Adults can participate in programs to complete a high school equivalency, improve English skills and enroll in short-term programs, such as Certified Nurse Aid, Medical Assisting or Welding.
After 90 years, we remain dedicated to this community and will always be “The Community’s College.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.