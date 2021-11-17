The I-74 bridge in the Quad-Cities is nearly done. It will finish up $74.5 million over bid.

Tolerances refer to the allowable variations from the arch specifications, which the DOT argued were proper.

Mark Lowe was director of the Iowa DOT in the fall of 2019, and he visited Bettendorf during the dispute.

"We feel strongly we had a good plan," Lowe said of the bridge design. "Our good-faith dispute with them (is that) it's their responsibility. The means, method and sequence (of building it) is up to the contractor."

While Lunda said the arches were "not constructible," the DOT continued to stand by the design. Asked in 2019 to define "not constructible," Lowe said no one was claiming the bridge couldn't be built.

Rather, he said, it was Lunda's position that, "It's not buildable at this price. It's a dispute over compensation."

Lowe was asked whether the contractor had used delays as "leverage" to get the state to pay more, given the company was aware of the specifications when the job was bid.

"I wouldn't say it that way," he responded. "I wouldn't term that extortion. At the same time, we must resolve (conflicts), and work must continue."

He said at the time that Lunda had sought some contract modifications the DOT refused to permit.