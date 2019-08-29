The Key at Union Arcade, which opened its doors Oct. 18, has closed its doors for remodeling and rebranding, according to a sign on the business’ window.
The Key offered patrons a café, tasty desserts and a full bar.
Owned by Jennifer Kakert and Jennifer Ewert, The Key filled the only remaining vacant space in the Union Arcade building when it opened. Kakert also co-owns The Vault Beauty Lounge and Urban Retreat that is located near The Key.
The former bank turned office building was converted into lofts in 2015.
There is no information yet on what the space occupied by The Key will become. According to the café’s Facebook page it will be closed a month or so as it is remodeled and re-branded.
