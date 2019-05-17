With the floodwaters receding, volunteers are need to help assist in cleanup efforts across Scott County.
The Scott County Emergency Management Agency, or EMA, is requesting help for various cleanup efforts in Davenport and the county.
To find volunteer opportunities in Davenport visit: http://cityofdavenportiowa.com/news/what_s_new/flood_cleanup_volunteer_opportunities___requests.
To assist in cleanup efforts in other areas of Scott County call the Scott County EMA Volunteer Hotline at 563-484-3086 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Private property owners and businesses that need volunteer assistance also can call the hotline. Callers will be asked to provide a description of the assistance needed, the location and a date/time for help.
The agency will coordinate volunteers with those needing assistance.
