The mild weather in the Quad-Cities will end Tuesday as rain arrives

Monday’s projected high temperature will near a record, but then much of the upcoming week will resemble seasonal temperatures after rain on Tuesday.

Jim Hladik, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service based in the Quad-Cities, said Monday could include a high of 75 degrees, close to the Nov. 9 record of 77 set in 1999.

Tuesday morning will be much like recent days with mild weather and winds between 15 and 25 mph. In other words, another nice morning for bicycle riding and playing in piles of leaves.

Tuesday afternoon a cold front will arrive with rain. Expecta half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain with possible thunderstorms, Hladik said.

A wintry mix is possible for northern parts of Iowa, the meteorologist said.

Colder temperatures arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Wednesday's highs are forecast in the upper 40s while Thursday and Friday are forecast to have highs in the mid- to low 50s.

There could be more precipitation Saturday, Hladik said.

