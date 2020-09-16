'The Most Amazing Harvest': Galva widow writes book about her husband's final harvest

The women advise five steps for recognizing signs from God: asking Him to show a sign, watching for the answer, believing that God hears every prayer, receiving the answer with humility and practice, practice, practice.

"That was one thing that kept me strong was my faith and our faith, knowing He was with me," Bates said.

Her husband had never sought the limelight, but Pam thinks he wouldn't mind the attention of this book.

“As long as he doesn't have to be here to tell it, then I think he would want other people to be inspired,” she said.

The day of the community harvest, his widow recalls he wasn't having a great day and she told him he didn't have to go out to the fields, but he went anyway.

“He sat in the truck and people came over and talked to him and he thanked them for doing all that,” said Bates.