The new I-74 bridge in the Quad-Cities will have a glass-bottomed scenic overlook. Here's what it looks like now.

The scenic overlook on the Illinois-bound I-74 bridge is built on the west side for a reason — the sunsets.

When the second bridge opens later this year, motorists will notice a big difference between the twin spans, which is the bike and pedestrian path built onto the downstream side.

The path is 14 feet wide, wider than a traffic lane. The overlook is midway between the arch piers and will contain a glass oculus, or round window. It will offer a view of the Mississippi River below, along with the boats and barges that travel it.

Separated from traffic by fencing and barriers, the ADA-accessible bike/pedestrian path is about a half-mile long and will connect to trails in Bettendorf and Moline.

It is close to being finished.

"The majority of the bike and pedestrian path now has concrete. What’s left is the section from arch pier to arch pier," George Ryan, I-74 corridor manager, said Monday. "Carpenters are currently installing plywood decking on this portion of the path. After the temporary plywood is installed, ironworkers will tie layers of rebar and then concrete will be poured for the walking surface of the path.