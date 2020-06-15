The Quad-Cities LGBTQ community is celebrating today's Supreme Court ruling, but say 'we still need to change hearts and minds'

Alex Dermody heard Monday’s news and allowed herself a quiet smile. Tee LaShoure spent the morning and better part of the afternoon answering calls and participating in Zoom conferences. Sarah Eikleberry updated St. Ambrose University’s Gay-Straight Alliance website.
Rich Hendricks found a park. And a playground. He sat in a swing, allowed his feet to leave the earth and felt the sun on his face.
For Dermody, LaShoure, Eikleberry, Hendricks and many others, Monday was a good day. The U.S. Supreme Court said existing federal law forbids job discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or transgender status. It is a major — and locals said surprising — victory for advocates of gay rights and the transgender rights movement.
The court voted 6-3 in favor of the argument that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 covers sexual orientation and transgender status. It upheld rulings from lower courts that said sexual orientation discrimination was a form of sex discrimination. Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, a President Trump appointment, and Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. joined the court's liberal justices in the ruling, with Gorsuch writing the majority opinion.
“Today, things are as they should have been years ago,” said LaShoure, who serves as the president of QC Pride. “We have been recognized for what we have always known — we have equal rights in the workplace. I was surprised. I’ve been on the phone all morning and afternoon. But in a way, I’m not surprised, given the climate in this country. People want to see change, and they are demanding action.”
Dermody said she was “very surprised.”
“The Trump administration is rolling back the rights of people and the Supreme Court has become much more conservative over the years,” Dermody, a transgender woman, said.
For example, just days before the Supreme Court ruling — and on the anniversary of the mass shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Florida — the Trump administration announced it was eliminating an Obama-era regulation prohibiting discrimination in health care for patients who are transgender.
“But I know from personal experience about ‘We don’t hire your kind here,'" Dermody said. "I know people who have been harassed by co-workers. It was a surprise — but a happy one.”
For Eikleberry, the ruling highlighted the importance of Title VII.
“A lot of education is needed on Title VII — especially now. My textbook is now out of date,” said Eikleberry, a teaching affiliate in St. Ambrose’s women and gender studies program, as well as the adviser to the university’s gay-straight alliance.
“There’s a lot all of us have to learn about respecting each other in the workplace. It is difficult for people,” Eikleberry added. “And the level playing field is not real. We aren’t even close to that yet. But this is a really important step in the right direction.”
Hendricks said he always thought non-discrimination in the workplace would “come before marriage equality.”
"I cannot begin to recount the number of cases of people here in the Quad Cities who were fired because of their sexual orientation or identity,” said Hendricks, the reverend at Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities. “It is wonderful to finally have full legal recourse, but we still need to change hearts and minds of people who have believed the many lies about LGBTQ people.
“One of the biggest lies that drives discrimination is that God hates LGBTQ people. That is wrong and without Biblical warrant or foundation. My prayer is that everyone will now breathe a little easier and feel a little freer to be who God created them to be.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.