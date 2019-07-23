The two men who drowned in a backyard swimming pool in the Village of East Davenport Monday night were teachers.
Police responded to the home of Village businessman John Wisor shortly before 9 p.m., where the bodies of two men were recovered from the pool.
Ken Anderson, 57, was a social studies teacher at Bellevue High School. Mark Anderson, 60, taught science at North Scott High School, Eldridge, until retiring in 2014. The men are not related, police said.
"We are going to have the school open tomorrow, beginning at 9 a.m., for any staff or students or members of the community," Bellevue Principal Jeff Ricker said Tuesday. "It'll be open for whoever would just like to talk."
Ricker said he and other staffers were struggling with the news Tuesday of Ken Anderson's death. He said Mark Anderson also taught in Bellevue at one time.
The staff at the school is small, the principal said.
"We're a pretty tight-knit group," he said. "It's tough. He was a great guy."
Mark Anderson continued to substitute teach at North Scott for a period after his retirement, Associate Principal Frank Wood said.
Davenport police detectives are "following up" on the deaths, which they have described as accidental drownings. Fifteen police cars responded to the site, according to dispatch logs.
The Wisor home and property at 1125 Jersey Ridge Road contain multiple surveillance cameras, including at least two on the garage that appear to be pointed toward the swimming pool and hot tub area. One camera is mounted on the pool house, facing the alley.
An iron gate, monogrammed with a large "W" provides additional security.
Police have not said whether the cameras recorded the incident.
Several people who know Wisor said he was not at home when the accident occurred. Wisor and Ken Anderson both grew up in the Camanche area.
