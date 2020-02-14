The U.S. Department of Justice is trying to mediate the Civil Rights Commission dispute. That effort's now in jeopardy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“If one person says no, then the whole thing gets scratched,” Greenwalt said. “Otherwise, it’ll go to court.”

Bribriesco-Ledger rejected the compromise outright, an apparent kibosh on the mediation effort. "My decision is no,” she said at the meeting. “I'm not willing to resign.”

"I hate to hold up the commission, I really do,” Bribriesco-Ledger added. “But I think everything was done the wrong way, and I'm not willing to compromise that."

Now some who attended the confidential meeting think the mediation effort is over.

“It’s clear that the mediation process has been completely subverted,” said Swanberg.

Bribriesco-Ledger isn't the only opposition to the proposal. Richard Pokora, a commissioner who was not present for Friday’s confidential session, said he also doesn't support the compromise. “There have been significant issues raised by the former commissioners about the interpretation of city ordinances and the Iowa Code,” Pokora said. “I believe that the Department of Justice mediator solution really didn’t get to the heart of the problem.”