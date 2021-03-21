The Week in Iowa: March Madness and vaccine eligibility ramps up

Tax Cuts: The Iowa Senate unanimously approved a package of state tax reductions, including the removal of economic hurdles required before previously-approved tax cuts could be enacted. The proposal also would phase out over three years the state’s inheritance tax.

THEY SAID …

“Here I am, down on the ground, suffering from the derecho and you’re going to kick me in the teeth.”

--- John Zakresek, of Cedar Rapids, who lost 80% of the trees he owns in the derecho, on a proposed state property tax increase on private forest owners

“The euphoria of the bill will pass, people will get their economic impact payment, they’ll spend it, and then we have the burden of paying for it. And when all of that other stuff comes to light, that’s when it becomes extremely unpopular.”

--- U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, on Republicans’ opposition to federal pandemic relief

ODDS AND ENDS

DOT Funds: The Iowa Transportation Commission has approved using nearly $122 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to make up for lost fuel tax revenue over the past year and to pay for trail development across the state.