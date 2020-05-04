There are four new lizard hatchlings at Niabi Zoo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Niabi Zoo has welcomed the birth of more offspring with the announcement that four Smallwood’s anole lizards have hatched.

The lizards are native to the coastal forest of eastern Cuba and spend most of their time in the tree canopy. The male and female pair arrived at the zoo in 2018. Zoo Director Lee Jackson announced the hatchings in a release.

"These beautiful lizards were first displayed at the Niabi Zoo in 2018, and we are excited to see them settle in and start reproducing," Jackson said. "These are a relatively rare species in North American collections."

Jackson said Smallwood's anole lizards typically laid only one or two eggs at a time with the interval between five to 25 days. The first two eggs hatched March 22 and 28. The second two eggs hatched April 10 and 26, and incubation lasted about 60 days.

"It’s too early to tell the sex of these guys just yet," Jackson said. "It will take eight or nine months to be able to tell the girls from the boys."

Jackson said the four lizards would eventually be transferred to other zoos to help support the continued management of the species in captivity. The lizards are on display in the reptile house and can be seen by visitors when the zoo eventually reopens.