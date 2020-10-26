Theresa Greenfield: 'I got where I am today totally from the support of other people'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Her time at Colby has not been without controversy. Republicans have hammered her company’s handling of a Des Moines development project that displaced existing businesses by “kicking them to the curb.” But Loretta Sieman, a former city council member and friend of Greenfield’s, said the situation has been overblown for political purposes.

“I was on the City Council when a lot of the issues happened with Colby,” said Sieman, of West Des Moines. “I know what she did and how she did it. I will tell you, honestly, I’m rather saddened by the way the whole election is running period, on both sides.

“Yes, she had a job; yes, sometimes things are not easy. Sometimes you may get into a situation where you may do something that you’re not necessarily excited about but you do it because it’s your job. You work it out or you go to your boss and say, ‘How do we fix this, how do we make it better?’ And that’s what I feel Theresa did,” she said, noting many of the displaced businesses were moved to other locations.