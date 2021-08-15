'They have great ideas': Davenport public library's teen advisory board plans events for library patrons

Dedicated to hearing the voices of students, Davenport Public Library’s teen advisory board has been helping teenagers have a say in their community.

The teen board, which is made up of 11-19 year olds, meets monthly to discuss different ideas and plans for events and teen programming that the group would like to see implemented.

“My favorite thing is that there are practically no limits,” said Olivia Fernando, a member of the board. “As long as we have a plan, budget and materials, our ideas can be turned into events for everyone to enjoy.”

Many ideas, programs and parties have grown out of this board during its recent lifetime, with a “Dear Evan Hansen” party at the library this fall being the most recent in its long list of suggestions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They’ve also created a Percy Jackson club, movie parties, virtual author visits and sculpting crafts for teen programs and library patrons.

It has also given many members an opportunity to become more involved with the libraries and librarians at their own schools. “I learned that our school librarians have little budget,” said Fernando.