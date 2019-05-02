BUFFALO — The situation got bleaker here Thursday as residents here felt the pain when a handful of homes and businesses lost the fight against the force of the Mississippi River.
Missy Bowers was so appreciative as family, friends, strangers and even the U.S. Coast Guard built up and strengthened the sandbag wall surrounding her house and a few neighbors' homes near 2nd and Hacker streets. But she had learned that her place of employment, Judy's Barge Inn, in Buffalo, now had water in the back door and in the walk-in cooler.
"Across the street (from Judy's) the walls just breached. I don't know if that will hurt or help us," she said. "Now they're telling us we're going to get five or six more inches. So we are going all the way down the front of the block (with sandbags)."
Word spread fast through Buffalo of the 4 a.m. breach in the wall protecting Clark's Landing. "Now he's got five inches of water," Bowers said.
Her brother and his family, Steve and Lynnette Teel, also lost their sandbag floodwall early in the morning — becoming one of the last fortified homes on Front Street to lose the battle.
"We built a whole wall yesterday, but it didn't help," their daughter Brittany Teel said by cell phone. She said the family and volunteers now were working to move stuff out with boxes and plastic totes.
"This is the worst we've ever seen," she said, adding "The flooding in '08 wasn't this bad. It hasn't been this bad since 1993."
As Buffalo City Clerk Tanna Leonard directed volunteers, including 30 inmates from Iowa prisons in Mount Pleasant and Anamosa, in filling sandbags late morning at Buffalo Community Center, she said folks at Clark's Landing and the Teels "were devastated. They thought they could hold it back."
With a majority of Front Street's homes now overcome by water, she said "Now we're focusing on protecting 2nd Street. "Everyone was prepared for 21 or 22 (foot crest), but the new crest we're not prepared for that."
She estimated that "at least six homes have had water come all the way in now. It's getting bad. If we can't keep the walls up (along Front Street) we'll have six or seven more effected."
Leonard said Buffalo does not have the resources to build a single large floodwall down Front Street or own the HESCO barriers. "We do things different than Davenport," she said. "The city provides the sand and supplies for residents to build walls as they see fit."
Some residents are building walls around their individual homes and others are protecting two and three homes inside one wall.
In addition to floodfighting, Buffalo Police Cpl. Rich Aleksiejczyk said the police department and Scott County Sheriff's Reserve also are dealing with a problem with drivers going around their barricades on Highway 22 and driving through the water.
"If you cross our barricade we will cite you," he said. "People don't realize when they cross the water it creates a wave effect and that hits the sandbags and weakens the sandbags. So we're a no wake zone right now."
Jeanne Hedges, who has lived at 308 Front St. for 17 years, worries about the impact of the continuing rainfall and the residents who are unfamiliar with how to fight a flood. "Everybody from me down is new with this flood."
Her neighbor Shelley Hunt, who is the third generation to live in her home, said the volunteer response has been amazing. With a sandbag wall around her house and her sump pump running non-stop, she already has a few inches of water in her basement.
But on Wednesday, she had surprise help when workers with the Upper Mississippi Fleet barge company in Buffalo and AAA Muffler in Davenport took the day off and showed up to help.
Leonard said one of the problems is how the flood is impacting new properties, and sooner than in previous years. "It's flooding at earlier levels than it did before," she said.
For weeks, help has arrived from residents, sports teams, Cub Scouts, community service volunteers and strangers. "But the residents still need help," she said.
"Everybody is working together," she said. "I'm unbelievably proud of my town."
A collection of all our photos, videos from the Flood of 2019
Ryan Lincoln maneuvers his jon boat through flood waters while taking volunteers to businesses on E 2nd St. in downtown Davenport Thursday, May 2.
The Mississippi River is expected to reach a record level of 22.7 feet Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Continuing flood coverage from across the region Wednesday May 1, 2019.
Members of the US Coast Guard from the Rock Island Arsenal deploy boats into flood water at the intersection of Pershing Ave and E 2nd St. Wed…
A fly over over the flooded areas in Davenport, Iowa and a view down at the intersection of Pershing Ave and River Drive where the HESCO barri…
This week the Mississippi River is expected to crest at almost 22.4 feet, just a few inches shy of the all-time record set in 1993.
